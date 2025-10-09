The crash on Leura Mall and Scott Avenue happened at 6:00am AEDT on Thursday, blocking the Great Western Highway in both directions.

According to the Daily Telegraph, more than 400 litres of diesel spilled onto the road after the truck jackknifed.

The crash was attended to by emergency services, transport for New South Wales, as well as Fire and Rescue New South Wales.

Crews are working to mop up the incident and delays are expected while the clean-up continues.

“The Great Western Highway at Leura remains closed and traffic delays are heavy as the recovery of the truck and clearing of the diesel spill is expected to take some time,” an update at 8:28am AEDT read from Live Traffic NSW.

Live Traffic NSW suggest commuters make alternative arrangements.

“Light vehicles can divert using Leura Mall, Railway Parade, Scott Avenue and Heavy vehicles can consider using Bells Line of Road,” a social media post read.

“Allow plenty of extra travel time especially If you are heading to Bathurst for the Supercars as heavy traffic delays are expected.”