Brown was spotted at the event last weekend wearing the ankle support.

Speaking after Thursday’s practice, the 2024 Supercars champion explained his ambition to play touch football outweighed his talent.

“I was playing touch footy, actually. Thought I could play and obviously can’t, so I rolled my ankle,” said Brown.

“Yeah, just put it in a boot for a week and do this race meeting and it’ll be all right. It’s my left foot, so it’s all good.”

Brown joked that he was inspired by NRL star Reece Walsh, who was part of the title-winning Brisbane Broncos team at Sydney’s Stadium Australia just two days after the injury.

“My left foot step, I thought I was Reece Walsh for a second and I just wasn’t,” he said.

Brown’s co-driver Scott Pye put the #1 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro on top of Practice 2.

Inclement conditions made for a somewhat redundant second half to the session, and Pye elected not to run many laps in the wet.

“We rolled out of the lane and it was fast immediately,” Pye said of the Triple Eight machine.

“This place bites, and especially with the conditions they were. It was dry down the bottom.

“Coming out of ‘the tree’ [at Reid Park] one lap, just a sheet of water came down the window and going into the [Metal] Grate on slicks, it’s an uneasy feeling.

“In the race, you obviously don’t have the luxury of bailing out, but today it’s definitely to err on the side of caution.”

Supercars will resume on Friday with Practice 3 at 10:05am AEDT.

Practice 4 gets underway at 1:05pm AEDT before Qualifying at 4:10pm AEDT.