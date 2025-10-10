The team has enacted multiple changes since the AirTouch 500 at The Bend, including swapping Davison back to the chassis in which he started the season.

That move, made at Davison’s request, required the team to retrieve the spare Mustang from the National Motor Racing Museum at Bathurst.

While not reading much into the opening day of running on Thursday, Davison was upbeat after co-driver Tony D’Alberto clocked third fastest in the co-driver Practice 2.

“A huge shoutout to the team. We leave no stone unturned as a team to get both cars competitive and up the front,” he said.

“I think we’re showing really good signs as a team.

“From my side of things, it hasn’t quite been where it needs to be. We’ve shown form earlier in the year so it’s just a logical decision to change up a few things and answer a few questions we’ve got.

“We know our potential is strong. The first half of the year, the car really felt strong at many of those early events, so we’ve gone missing a bit.

“But we know we’re better than that, so I’ve just got to thank the team for going to a huge effort. It’s very early days, hopefully it’s a sign of a good few days ahead for us.”

Davison told Speedcafe that changing cars was “just a peace of mind thing”, rather than based on any known issue with the previous car.

The move was particularly notable given the now benched car was the first for Davison to be built from an Erebus Motorsport-supplied chassis.

“I’m sure the other car is totally fine. There are so many elements that make up the car, so I just thought, it can’t be worse [if we change it],” he said.

“For the biggest race of the year, let’s just go back to a car that I really liked and felt had a lot of potential with and just get through this race.

“Just try and make some changes and see if we can just unlock a few of the question marks we’ve got.”

While Davison’s recent struggle has raised speculation about his future, the team has backed its driver publicly and privately.

Davison is believed to currently be on a two-year deal that includes the 2026 season.

“The team knows what’s been going on in the background,” he said.

“They know what I’m capable of and they support me 100 percent. You don’t just forget how to drive in the space of… six weeks ago, I wast second or third on the grid in Townsville.

“There’s been a lot little things that have been holding us back but we’re all working together to fix that. And this is just part of that process.

“All the other stuff is just noise. The team has completely reassured me that we’re all on track for the future. And there is not a doubt in my mind on that.”