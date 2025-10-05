Bates, 21, faces the spotlight of debuting in the Great Race as co-driver to legend Craig Lowndes while still mourning the loss of Drower, who passed away from cancer on September 28, aged 61.

Drower’s passing has triggered a flood of tributes from the media and motorsport industries, speaking volumes for her impact across both during a trailblazing career.

She will be formally farewelled at a funeral service in Canberra on October 14, two days after Bates steers the Triple Eight wildcard entry in the Bathurst 1000.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Bates told Speedcafe of saying goodbye to his mother.

“She was incredible. My best friend. I absolutely loved her and the amount of support that has come from so many people has been incredible. The impact she had on so many is profound.

“I’m very, very proud to be her son. It’s not good that she’s not going to be at Bathurst because I really wanted her to see it, but in one way or another she’ll be with me.”

The Canberra-based Bates family is Australian motorsport royalty. Zach’s father Rick, uncle Neal and cousins Lewis and Harry have all excelled in rallying.

Zach has taken the Bates motorsport gene and honed it for the tarmac, while also picking up key cues from his mother on the off-track elements of motorsport.

“[Mum] was obviously a media icon in her own right and an incredible role model to me in being able to handle myself around others,” he said.

“She taught me so much and I feel very privileged to have been able to learn off her.”

While Bates is a quietly spoken emerging talent in the sport, bubbly media personality Drower had a major presence both on and off the air.

“She was fabulous,” Bates surmises. “It’s a word she used commonly and if a drink could describe her, it was champagne. She had a knack of lighting up any room.”

One of the most treasured champagne moments came last year, when the family toasted Bates’ signing with Supercars powerhouse Triple Eight to partner Lowndes in the wildcard program.

“It was so special for all of us to recognise that it was not that long ago we were down at the Canberra Kart Club, going around and around, really just doing it for fun,” Bates reflects.

“I feel lucky. There’s a lot of families that probably don’t get to spend that much time together. It’s probably one thing that motorsport is so incredible for.

“Of course it has its downs as well, but it allows families and people to have something they can work towards and look forward to. I feel very, very privileged.”

Those karting days led to stints in Formula Ford, Toyota 86s and Super2 – where he was the series winner in 2024 and has continued to compete this year.

The three-event Triple Eight wildcard program meanwhile included an attention-grabbing debut in the Ipswich sprint round before teaming with Lowndes at The Bend and now Bathurst.

Bates will be on double duties at Mount Panorama, set to split time between his regular Eggleston Motorsport Super2 entry and the Supercheap Auto-backed Triple Eight wildcard.

“It’s going to be a massive, massive week. I can’t believe I’m going to be teaming up with Craig in his final race with Triple Eight. It’s going to be a special week,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be fully ready for it, but I think it’s never a bad thing to be a little bit out of your depth in whatever you do, because that’s how you learn the quickest.

“The Triple Eight crew are giving me the best opportunity, an incredible car and team, to shine, so I’ve just got to take it with both hands and do my best.

“It’s a pinch-me-moment. I’m constantly getting reminded to look up and see where I am. It wasn’t that long ago I was sitting on a couch watching Craig and Steve [Richards] win Bathurst.”

The reality for Bates is that how he performs at Bathurst could have a major impact on whether he can take the next step and become a full-time Supercars driver in 2026.

While the Bates family’s history with Toyota sent speculation soaring that he could join the marque’s new V8 entry, there’s no deal in place and few seats left anywhere on the grid.

“There’s been a little bit of interest in the media, my name has popped up a few times which I feel very flattered about, but there’s nothing concrete,” he said.

“All I can do is go out there, go my hardest and try and do the best job I can. That’s really my audition.

“It’s been fantastic so far to have Craig there to mentor me through the on track stuff but also the off track stuff, how I go up to team owners and introduce myself.

“A lot of them have been absolutely fantastic and for me now, it’s obviously about doing the best job I can to audition myself.”

While Bates won’t have his mother by his side for his big moment at the Mountain, there’ll be plenty of support from the family and beyond.

“I’ll have my dad, my cousins who will be working in the 86 series, and some of the extended family as well, so there’s no shortage of support,” he said.

“I’ve got some incredible sponsors as well who will be coming along to cheer us on. I’m looking forward to seeing so many faces. It’s very special that they’re all coming to cheer me on.”

A funeral service for Drower will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, 65 Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT, on Tuesday 14 October commencing at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support breast cancer research at the Walter Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) can be made via this link.