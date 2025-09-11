The Fullwood/Vaughan Camaro will share a nearly identical livery to that raced by Elliott Barbour in the Trico Trans Am Series.

Barbour’s livery takes inspiration from the WeatherTech scheme commonly seen on Shane van Gisbergen’s #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro.

The #14 Supercar and #75 Trans Am will carry backing from DJ technology brand AlphaTheta.

“I really love the look and feel of this livery, it’s a big change from the usual and definitely stands out,” said Fullwood.

“It’s pretty cool to have the same AlphaTheta colours running on Elliot’s Trans Am car too. Feels like we’re seeing double out there!

“I’m pumped for the endurance season. We had a solid test at Queensland Raceway, got some answers, and set ourselves up well for these next two events.

“Brad showed good pace in the car, so we’re heading into this part of the year with a bit of confidence.”

The AlphaThera livery has been labelled a one-off for the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.