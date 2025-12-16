Sci-Fleet Toyota will feature prominently in 2026 as part of a “multi-faceted partnership” with the Supercars squad, according to the team.

The family-owned Sci-Fleet Automotive company has Toyota dealerships in Brisbane, Mackay, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth – making it the 15th largest Toyota retailer globally.

It will mark the first time Sci-Fleet Toyota has had a presence in Supercars.

“Firstly, I’d like to extend a big welcome to Sci-Fleet Toyota and the Scifleet family,” said team owner Brad Jones.

“I’ve always believed that moving to Toyota would open the door to new opportunities for our team to collaborate with organisations across the Toyota network, and this partnership is proof of that.

“I have enormous respect for what Andrew [Scifleet] and his family have built over the past 40 years.

“Being recognised as one of Toyota’s top-selling dealerships globally is an exceptional achievement, and I’m really looking forward to working closely with their team next year.

“The fact that Andrew shares our vision and sees the value in Supercars is a real testament to the strength of our program.

“We’re excited to host Sci-Fleet’s guests at events around the country and give them a genuine behind-the-scenes experience of Supercars racing.

“I grew up around car dealerships, my father was a car salesman, so I know a few tricks of the trade, and it’s great to be partnering with a family business that shares that same heritage and passion.”

Sci-Fleet began in 1979 out of Brisbane and now accounts for 7.5 percent of all Toyota sales in Australia annually.

Andrew Scifleet of Sci-Fleet Automotive hailed the new partnership of two family-owned businesses.

“Sci-Fleet Automotive is thrilled to team up with Brad Jones Racing as they prepare to debut the Toyota Supra next year,” said Scifleet.

“Our partnership brings together two family-owned businesses that share a love of performance, reliability and pushing the limits.

“The new Toyota Supra represents bold engineering and a fresh chapter for Toyota motorsport in Australia, and we are proud to be part of its debut.

“We can’t wait to support BJR as the Supra hits the grid in 2026 and help bring this new era of racing to our customers, motorsport fans and the entire Sci-Fleet community.”

Brad Jones Racing will field three Toyota GR Supra Supercars in 2026. The fleet will debut at Sydney Motorsport Park for the season-opener on February 20-22.