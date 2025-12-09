Brad Jones Racing said the company would feature “prominently” on Hill’s new Toyota GR Supra as part of a “major new partnership” with the brand.

The Australian company specialises in steel reinforcement solutions, with more than 100 years in residential, commercial, and civil projects.

Hill joins Brad Jones Racing following three seasons with Matt Stone Racing.

“Working with the ARC team has been such a pleasure and highlight of my Supercars career to date. The relationship with them began when I first entered Supercars as a rookie in 2023,” said Hill.

“They are by far one of the most engaged partners that I’ve worked with, and I definitely feel a personal connection with their company and the way they champion their staff and engage with customers. I am excited to continue the partnership as they join me here at Brad Jones Racing.”

Australian Reinforcing Company national business development and market manager Chad Van Zyl hailed the partnership, which comes as Brad Jones Racing switches brands.

Having been aligned with GM since 2007, the 2026 season will mark a move away to Toyota with three GR Supra Supercars.

“We are proud to have backed Cam since 2023, and even prouder to continue that sponsorship into next year as he begins an exciting new chapter with BJR in the Toyota GR Supra,” said Van Zyl.

“Cam delivered a stellar 2025 season with outstanding drives and consistent pace, finishing just three points outside the top 10.

“With his speed and consistency all year, the results could easily have looked even stronger.

“Cam’s race craft was at its best at Albert Park where, in difficult conditions, he outshone the field.

“He secured third place in Race 4 and followed it up with his first Supercars win in Race 5, showing exactly what he can do at the front.

“We are excited to work with BJR, a team with a winning pedigree and Supercars heritage dating back to 2000.

“Their values align strongly with our own as a heritage brand that has delivered proven performance year after year.

“With the Toyota Supra program ahead, we cannot wait to see Cam build on this momentum and push for podiums next season.”