Schumacher had initially tabbed Feeney and Brown to share driving duties this year in his Audi R8. However, clashes for the latter meant he has not participated this year.

Confirmation of Schumacher and Feeney racing together came by way of an entry list for the GT Festival at The Bend on September 5-7.

Just two rounds remain in the season. After The Bend, the championship will head to Hampton Downs on October 31-November 2.

“At the start of the year, it was going to be a 50/50 arrangement between Will and Broc co-driving with me,” Schumacher said.

“Obviously Will and I drove together all last season but with Will’s commitments with racing this year there were conflicts with the calendar, particularly with NASCAR.

“Broc commenced the start of the year. We gelled well together and it’s been great driving with Broc.

“With Will’s latest NASCAR event, it was going to be a super tight turnaround for Will to be able to get back in Australia and do it with the jet lag and then get to The Bend Motorsport Park.

“Broc and I have been building so well as a combination together so far this year, we just thought that it would make sense to continue together and continue the momentum towards the championship.

“It is a shame not to be racing with Will because I really enjoyed racing with him but it just hasn’t worked out.”

Organisers revealed a 14-car entry list, which also includes the return of Wall Racing with Adrian Deitz and Tony D’Alberto in a Lamborghini Huracan.

It marks the first time they have driven together since the Sydney round earlier this year.

Tigani Motorsport has also made a change to its line-up with Marce Zallou returning to the team alongside George King in place of an injured Sergio Pires.

Zalloua and King will share a Mercedes-AMG under the Geyere Valmont Racing banner.

Tigani Motorsport will once again field Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti in its other Mercedes-AMG as well as brother James and Theo Koundouris.

Ojeda, a Mercedes-AMG junior, returned to Australia off the back of a fifth and seventh place finish in GT World Challenge Asia with Qi Cao and Craft-Bamboo Racing.

The only other notable change is the inclusion of Matthew Stoupas with Garry Higgon, the latter stepping in for Paul Stokell in the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8.

Marc Cini and Lee Holdsworth are the only omissions from the entry list after competing at the most recent round at Sandown.

Coverage of the GT Festival at The Bend will be live and free-to-air on 7plus.

Entry list: GT World Challenge Australia, GT Festival at The Bend