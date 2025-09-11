After the AirTouch 500 at The Bend, Feeney will head to the United States to race in the Battle On The Bricks at Indianapolis on September 20-22.

Feeney will join compatriot Kenny Habul and Canadian Mikael Grenier in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the GTD Pro division.

The six-hour, multi-class race is the penultimate round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship held on the road course-configured speedway.

There will be several Australians competing in the event, headlined by Porsche Penske Motorsport’s Matt Campbell in the GTP class with French teammate Mathieu Jaminet in a 963.

Josh Burdon is the solitary Australian in the LMP2 division with Riley alongside Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga.

Scott Andrews continues his GTD season with Lone Star Racing alongside Dan Knox and Wyatt Brichacek in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

👉 : FREE ENTRY Win a trip to the Adelaide 500 for you and 4 friends

Tom Sargent also returns with Wright Motorsports in its Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer.

New Zealand’s leading interest lies with Earl Bamber with GTP team Cadillac Whelen, who will share a V-Series.R with Jack Aitken and Frederik Vesti.

Hunter McLerea will return to LMP2 with TDS Racing alongside Steven Thomas and Mikkel Jensen.

A total of 53 cars are entered across the four classes.

Other noteworthy inclusions are ex-Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant who will make his IMSA debut with PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in LMP2 with Naveen Rao and Benjamin Pedersen.

The Battle On The Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes place on September 20-22 (AEST) with coverage live on YouTube.

CLICK HERE for the full IMSA Battle On The Bricks entry list