Waters made his last NASCAR Cup Series start at Sonoma Raceway in 2024 with RFK Racing in the #60 Ford Mustang where his race lasted just 66 laps of the 110-lap distance

Fresh off signing a two-year deal with Tickford Racing, Waters said he is working on a deal to return to the United States.

“Yeah, trying to do some NASCAR stuff,” he said on the Supercars Cool Down Lap podcast.

“Pretty close to having a deal together.

“I won’t be doing Chicago but I’m trying to do some other stuff instead.”

There are limited Cup Series opportunities for Waters to make a road course start. Sonoma clashes with Townsville while Watkins Glen clashes with Ipswich.

Waters could conceivably race at Portland in the second division Xfinity Series on August 30.

The 30-year-old has oval experience too with ThorSport Racing, opening the door to all three divisions should that whet his appetite.

Asked about re-signing with Tickford, Waters said it was an “easy” call.

“I’ve been at Tickford for a long time and love my team,” he explained.

“I’ve got an amazing bunch of people on my car.

“I’ve got a great fanbase that support me, great sponsors, so it’s kind of an easy decision.

“Happy where I am.”

Waters fell just shy of the podium in two of the three races at the Perth Super400, finishing seventh in the opener before back-to-back fourth place finishes.

He sits fourth in the standings with three rounds remaining in the Sprint Cup.

“It wasn’t too bad of a weekend for us,” he said.

“Obviously you want to be quicker, for sure, but we got some good points and threw a lot at the car and learned a lot, so that was good.

“I probably should have been second or third, but obviously the strategy stuff helped others. That’s okay.

“I’ll be hauling arse now and make sure we roll out a fast race car in Darwin with everything we’ve learned this weekend.

“I love it up Darwin, Townsville. I always go good. Haven’t been to QR for a long time, so that’ll be a lot of fun over the next three rounds.”