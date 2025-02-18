There will be five days of action at the two racing venues, with the official Supercars pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday and the Sydney 500 across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Thursday, Sydney International Speedway will host Sprintcars, Speedcars, and Compact Speedcars.

Gates at the speedway open at 3pm AEDT before racing begins at 5:40pm AEDT.

At 6:30pm AEDT, Waters will take a spare Gen3-spec Ford Mustang onto the dirt oval.

It’s not the first time Waters has taken a Supercar on an oval. In 2021, Waters slid around Premier Speedway in Warrnambool in a Gen2-spec Ford Mustang.

