The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned team reports the theft of a VE model Holden Commodore from its storage facility occurred over the Australia Day weekend.

Teams typically use road cars fitted with relevant Supercars components to practice pit stops at their workshops between races.

“The team’s Holden VE Commodore pit stop practice car was stolen from the team’s storage factory over the weekend of 25-26 January,” read a statement.

“The car is distinctive in its appearance, featuring a black base with Team 18 stickers and large race numbers on each door.

“The car is also fitted with Supercar tyres, a spike and fuel insert.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact info@team18.com.au. Any information which leads to the recovery of this vehicle will result in a reward.”

Team 18 has brought a skeleton crew of staff to this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour, running a Camaro for a Supercars test with recruit Anton De Pasquale at the wheel.