Mostert clinched the championship with a second place finish in Race 3 of the BP Adelaide Grand Final, behind Grove Racing’s Matt Payne.

Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney slumped from first to third in the championship order after two major setbacks – the first, a spin on lap one off the nose of Ryan Wood, and the second, a persistent engine issue.

Feeney’s slump promoted Triple Eight’s Will Brown to second. Brown was 62 points in arrears of Mostert while Feeney was 66 points back.

Grove Racing’s rookie star Kai Allen wound up fourth, 83 points off Mostert.

Repco Supercars Championship points after BP Adelaide Grand Final Race 3