Mostert clinched the championship with a second place finish in Race 3 of the BP Adelaide Grand Final, behind Grove Racing’s Matt Payne.
Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney slumped from first to third in the championship order after two major setbacks – the first, a spin on lap one off the nose of Ryan Wood, and the second, a persistent engine issue.
Feeney’s slump promoted Triple Eight’s Will Brown to second. Brown was 62 points in arrears of Mostert while Feeney was 66 points back.
Grove Racing’s rookie star Kai Allen wound up fourth, 83 points off Mostert.
Repco Supercars Championship points after BP Adelaide Grand Final Race 3
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Teams
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|5306
|2
|1
|Will Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|5244
|62
|62
|3
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|5240
|66
|6
|4
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|5223
|83
|17
|5
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|4336
|970
|887
|6
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|4264
|1042
|72
|7
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|4222
|1084
|42
|8
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|3467
|1839
|755
|9
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|3454
|1852
|13
|10
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|3437
|1807
|45
|11
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|1708
|3598
|1791
|12
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|1444
|3862
|264
|13
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|1425
|3881
|19
|14
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|1422
|3884
|3
|15
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|1281
|4025
|141
|16
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|1264
|4042
|17
|17
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|1256
|4050
|8
|18
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|1181
|4125
|75
|19
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|1134
|4172
|47
|20
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|1125
|4181
|9
|21
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|1026
|4280
|99
|22
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|835
|4471
|191
|23
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|825
|4481
|10
|24
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|768
|4538
|57
|25
|62
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|372
|4934
|396
