Mostert joined Indianapolis 500 winner and IndyCar champion Will Power at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Intercontinental GT Challenge finale in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Habul enlisted Mostert and Power for a tilt at the outright title. However, storms reduced on-track running at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to just over four hours and stifled their bid.

Mostert made hay in his final stint to finish fourth behind the control of the Safety Car, but was demoted to sixth after a 30-second post-race penalty was applied.

The team was stung for unauthorised work in the pit lane under red flag conditions, said to be a rag left on the car.

The race was won by BMW squad Team WRT with Valentino Rossi, Charles Weerts, and Kelvin van der Linde in their M4 GT3.

The title went the way of van der Linde, who the Bathurst 12 Hour, Spa 24, Suzuka 10 Hours, and Indianapolis 8 Hour.

Sixth sealed Habul his fifth Intercontinental GT Challenge Independent Cup crown.

“They’re amazing,” said Habul of Mostert and Power.

“I’m just happy to carry their luggage. Their speed is just phenomenal. Will didn’t really have much idea what to do, had never driven the car, had never been in the car in the rain, didn’t know where the switches were – just got in and he was purple sectors.”

Habul made particular mention of Mostert, who was among the quickest drivers all weekend.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner took the reins of the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG for the shootout, qualifying sixth ahead of factory Mercedes-AMG drivers Lucas Auer (JMF Motorsports) and Maro Engel (Team GMR) in seventh and eighth respectively.

Jules Gounon was the fastest Mercedes-AMG driver in second overall behind BMW’s Phillip Eng for Team WRT.

“Chaz, what can I say? Every time he goes out there he’s just a demon,” said Habul.

“I’ve raced with these Mercedes-AMG guys for seven or eight years now, they’re all my friends, and I tell you, he beat every single one of them today. In speed, he really embarrassed them.

“For a guy that doesn’t race GTs every week, that’s a huge accolade. Really proud. Thanks to Mercedes-AMG.”

Mostert thanked Habul for the opportunity.

Ironically, they’ll likely go head-to-head in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2026. Mostert has already been confirmed for the Scott Taylor Motorsport entry alongside fellow Supercars drivers Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle.

Although not confirmed, it’s expected that Habul will bring SunEnergy1 Racing back to Mount Panorama for the mid-February event.

“Thanks so much to Kenny for having me along,” said Mostert.

“Any time you get to race this track is always an honour. For a little skippy kangaroo to come over here and race against with of the best GT drivers in the world is really cool.

“My favourite stint for me for the day was watching Kenny go up against the Pros at the front, hold his own, keep it on the lead lap, it really set our race up.”

Power, meanwhile, flagged an interest in more GT3 starts.

“I loved it. I wish I had more time in the car. If it wasn’t for the rain, I would have had a few more stints. I thought it was fantastic racing. It was really cool to learn a different discipline.

“It’s definitely a different way to drive and these guys taught me a ton. I’m looking forward to coming back if Kenny would have me. I would definitely do more of this stuff.”

