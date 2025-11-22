Although Mostert and teammate Ryan Wood have been race winners this year, there has been a noticeable lift from the pair as the 2025 season draws to a close.

Mostert has enjoyed a purple patch in the Finals Series. Between the first race and the Bathurst 1000 – a sequence of 26 outings – Mostert claimed just one race win. Across the four races at the Gold Coast 500 and the Sandown 500, Mostert has won three of them.

The timing of Mostert’s success also came in the aftermath of a parity change to the Ford Mustang fleet at The Bend 500.

Mostert ran competitively there, only to be undone by a bad strategy. Then a component failure at Mount Panorama cruelled his chances of a Bathurst 1000 win alongside Fabian Coulthard.

Wood has also enjoyed a rich run of speed, despite his below-par results sheet. He was blighted by a water-logged crank position sensor at the Bathurst 1000, a fuel tank leak at the Gold Coast 500, and a stripped spindle at the Sandown 500.

Asked whether there was much to read into his recent string of success and the aerodynamic balance shift on the Ford Mustang, Mostert downplayed its impact.

“I haven’t really noticed a difference with that to be completely honest,” Mostert told Speedcafe.

“I think it was more based around so-called drag numbers than actual balance shifts.

“So, we haven’t really felt like that got us in contention anything differently than what we’ve been targeting all year.

“It’s more about the hard work with the guys and girls and digging into the books and doing tests and doing running throughout race weekends to put our best car in the Ford package.”

Mostert said the team’s improvement was down to “hard work” and a long-term strategy.

“Hard work and a bit of gambling along throughout the year and working hard on really focusing on this,” said Mostert.

“We spoke about it. When you don’t get results or consistent results, you still question the process, but it’s like no different than when you chuck Waze in on your maps coming from the airport home or something, you trust the process, you follow the roads because it’s gonna get you home faster. Just trust in the process.”

A rare full circle moment looms for Mostert at this year’s Adelaide Grand Final, where he could finally win the Repco Supercars Championship with Ford.

Although the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner has raced with Holden and will soon switch to Toyota, his name is intrinsically linked to the Blue Oval.

Mostert’s formative career was in Formula Ford and he stayed with the brand in the Super2 Series (then Fujitsu Series).

His championship debut in 2013 came with one of Ford’s most famous teams, Dick Johnson Racing. Then, in 2014, he joined the factory Ford squad, and won the Bathurst 1000 that year.

Although there was a three-year stint with Holden at Walkinshaw Andretti United and an impending move to Toyota, Mostert will freely admit the importance Ford in his career.

“One hundred percent it would be special. I started my career at Supercars representing Ford” said Mostert.

“I had a couple of years there representing Holden, which was really cool and especially driving for the old HSV team with Walkinshaw Andretti United – but yeah, it would be really fitting,

“Especially in this Gen3 era. It’s been a lot of hard work over a lot of amount of years as well and it would be really cool.

“It’d be cool for myself just to tick one off too, cool for our team, cool for all the Mozzie fans out there too.

“They’re the ones that really help you get through it because they’re the fuel.

“The days that you’re down in 20th and you’re struggling or you’re really soul searching, for me, they’re the ones that really helped me get through it.

“Hopefully they can really come out to the final round, we can try and keep breaking these attendance records or getting those records that the last couple of rounds have been showing because of this Final Series, and I need those guys and girls and kids more than ever.”

Mostert will enter the Adelaide Grand Final in second with 5030 points behind series leader Broc Feeney (5050 points).

Will Brown will begin the closing Finals Series weekend in third on 5010 points while Kai Allen begins with 5000 points.