Hayman will test with McLaren at Circuito de Navarra, a 4.3km circuit that has hosted WorldSBK and top-flight GT racing.

The two-day test will see Hayman drive a GT4-spec Artura before jumping into McLaren’s current GT3 machine, the 720S.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate it,” Hayman said of his birthday test.

Hayman races for Mostert’s team Method Motorsport in Monochrome GT4 Australia.

McLaren offered Mostert the opportunity to send one of his drivers to Europe for an evaluation, which could open the door for further opportunities.

“Chaz asked me where I saw my career going, and obviously one of the options was GT3 – especially in Europe,” Hayman told Speedcafe.

“Having that McLaren connection there when he bought the cars at the end of 2023 was something that we worked towards.

“He started the relationship with them and after we won the [Monochorme GT4 Australia] championship last year we were able to get this test.

“About a few weeks ago it was confirmed. It’ll be my first time [in a GT3 car], so I’m throwing myself in the deep end with it.

“It will be cool to see how I can adapt and obviously to drive the GT3 machinery will be pretty awesome for sure.

While Mostert has made a name for himself in Supercars, Hayman has his eyes on a future in GT racing.

Indeed, it was Mostert’s success early in his career racing in Supercars and GT that Hayman is taking inspiration from.

“The idea is to use this test as a bit of a stepping stone into Europe, especially with McLaren,” said Hayman.

“There’s no guarantees of what can come out of this test and obviously it’s all about just going there and giving it my all and enjoying the experience and using that back here for the rest of the year. Hopefully it can lead into a contract next year.

“Chaz in his early career raced in Europe with BMW as well as he did in Supercars. So the idea is to hopefully do something similar if it works out that way.”

In any case, Hayman is hopeful he can dovetail a European program with one at home.

The nature of GT competitions globally allows drivers to race concurrently around the globe, calendar clashes permitting.

“I’d like to keep racing in Australia and obviously have that European side there at least for the next few years and hopefully build my brand over there too,” said Hayman.

And as far as advice for the test goes? Mostert said Hayman should just take it all in.

“He’s basically said just go there, enjoy the experience, make sure you soak it all up,” said Hayman.

“It’s something that not every driver gets to do all that often.

“Going there and enjoying myself and making sure that I’m there, present, and learning as much as I can is the main goal and main advice I got from Chaz.”