The building supplies company will back the Taupo and Christchurch events in 2026.

The two-event swing will be dubbed the ITM Double Header.

ITM has been a long-term supporter of the New Zealand Supercars leg, backing the Hamilton and Pukekohe events before Taupo and now Christchurch.

“We’re thrilled to be naming rights sponsor for both Taupō and Christchurch,” said Chris Booth, ITM general manager of sales and marketing.

“As New Zealand’s largest independent building supply network, we’re present from the Far North to Southland.

“This double header is a monumental moment for motorsport, and we’re proud to stand behind it.

“Supporting the ITM Christchurch Super 440 reflects our commitment to connecting with Kiwis.

“On the job site, in our communities, and trackside. We’re excited to help bring world-class motorsport to more fans and regions.”

Supercars this year signed a three-year agreement to bring the championship to Christchurch.

It will be the first time Supercars has visited New Zealand’s south island.

“ITM’s commitment to Supercars has helped shape some of the most memorable moments in our New Zealand history,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“Their support of both Taupō and Christchurch ensures fans across both islands will experience

world-class racing and unforgettable entertainment.”

Supercars has also confirmed the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the driver who accumulates the most points across the two weekends.

This year’s Jason Richards Memorial Trophy was won by Matthew Payne.

The ITM Supercars Double Header begin in Taupo on April 10-12 before heading south to Christchurch from April 17-19.