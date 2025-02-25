Bond, a Supercars Hall of Fame inductee, rode shotgun with Anton De Pasquale on Monday at a ride day.

Supercars cut laps of the shorter circuit, which omits Turn 4, Corporate Hill, and Turn 8.

Bond celebrated his 83rd birthday with several laps of the high-speed Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It was great,” he said.

“The car had a lot more grip than I thought it would. It’s not bad over the bumps around here.

“My head kept banging on the roll cage but lucky I had a crash helmet on.

“Anton’s a fantastic driver. I’m glad Charlie [Schwerkolt] has him in his team and I wish them all the best for the season ahead.”

Bond is famous for his 1969 win in the 500-mile race at Mount Panorama and the 1975 Australian Touring Car Championship.

Bond was famed for his stint with the Holden Dealer Team but drove a Chevrolet Camaro in the 1982 edition of the Bathurst 1000.

That year, his co-driver Kevin Bartlett rolled the car, sealing the car’s place in Australian motor racing folklore.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have Colin Bond join us for a hot lap with Anton in the DeWalt Racing Camaro,” said Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“Colin is a true legend of Australian motorsport, and it’s always fantastic to have him in our garage.

“He’s a great friend of Team 18 and is always welcome with us at the New South Wales rounds.

“Seeing him enjoy the experience and celebrate his 83rd birthday in style was really special.

“We’re thrilled he had a great day, and we look forward to seeing him at the track again soon.”