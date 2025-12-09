Baird was most famous for his numerous Porsche titles, Supercars starts, and a career at the Bathurst 1000 that spanned nearly three decades.

MotorSport New Zealand said Baird was one of the country’s “motorsport’s most successful and respected competitors” whose officiating expertise would be invaluable for the governing body.

MotorSport New Zealand president Deborah Day hailed Baird’s appointment as a major win for the country.

“Craig is someone who understands our sport from every angle; competitor, professional driver, safety advocate, and technical advisor,” said Day.

“His insights into safety, risk management, and the international motorsport landscape will be invaluable as we continue to develop and modernise motorsport in New Zealand.”

Baird added: “As a long-time competitor, I am honoured to be appointed as a board member of Motorsport New Zealand.

“I look forward to contributing to the organisation’s ongoing growth and supporting the safe, fair, and future development of our sport.

“It is a privilege to work alongside fellow board members, MotorSport New Zealand’s leadership team and the wider motorsport community to help shape a positive future for motorsport in New Zealand.”

MotorSport New Zealand also confirmed Ron Mackersey’s departure from the board having not put himself forward to be re-elected.

“Ron’s service and commitment to MotorSport New Zealand over his time on the Board is sincerely appreciated,” Day said.

“His knowledge, considered input and dedication to the organisation have made an impact, and we thank him for his valuable contribution to the governance of our sport.”