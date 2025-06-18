James Courtney’s #7 Snowy River Caravans Ford Mustang has taken a dramatic departure from its customary blue, white, and black scheme with a predominantly orange scheme with blue highlights.

Courtney’s car for the June 20-22 event is inspired by rthe ich desert soil of the inland country.

“We’re heading into Darwin not only with high spirits from our Perth success but with a deeper sense of purpose,” said Courtney.

“I’ve always believed that racing is more than just speed and competition; it’s about the stories we tell and the legacy we leave.

“The liveries tell a powerful story of connection and camaraderie that I’m proud to share as we race under the Darwin sun.”

The sister #3 CoolDrive Ford Mustang driven by Aaron Cameron steps up this year with a blue and black scheme, inspired by the saltwater country.

“I feel privileged to participate in the Indigenous Round with such a special livery on the CoolDrive Racing Mustang,” said Cameron.

“It adds an extra layer of significance to every lap we complete.”

The cars are designed by Presten Warren, an artist of Kokatha, Mirning, Wirangu, Arabana, and Dieri descent.

According to the team, the cars are titled ‘Two Tribes,’ reflecting Warren’s deep connection to both the desert and saltwater countries.

“Warren’s artwork places a vibrant river at its heart, weaving together landscapes with a visual narrative that embodies shared origins, connection, and movement,” the team said.

“These elements merge to tell a unified story in two parts, brought to life through dynamic motion, rich colour, and deep ties to country.

“The river also serves as a powerful symbol for BRT, representing the strong unity and collaboration within the race team, as well as the enduring partnership between BRT and its partners.

Team principal Tim Blanchard lauded the new-look Ford Mustangs.

“We are incredibly proud to carry Presten’s work into the race weekend,” says Blanchard.

“His art not only decorates our cars but brings forward an important narrative about cultural unity and the beauty of combining different worlds.”

BRT are the latest to unveil their liveries this week after Erebus Motorsport and the Jaxon Evans-driven Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro.