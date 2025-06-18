The triple threat includes Repco Supercars Championship debutant Rylan Gray, who will pilot the #5 Ford Mustang.

Cameron Waters and Thomas Randle retain their Monster Energy and Castrol colours respectively, which take on an Indigenous twist.

“My inspiration for creating traditional and contemporary designs is Moorditj (strong) because I can share my culture, our Aboriginal voice, truth telling and storytelling all through the strength of my designs,” said James.

“In 2021, I started to focus on my craft of design, for people to share my artwork in their homes and workplaces, which in turn starts people talking about the Aboriginal culture and the story behind the design.

“My love in traditional design excelled in 2022 and my passion for sharing our culture has grown with every individual piece I create that continues to build connection to culture, people and my ancestors.”

Waters’ Mustang takes inspiration from his home of Mildura, which is represented by the Murray River at the foot of the design. Alongside the river are people who represent Waters’ family and friends.

The top of design pays homage to Waters’ career to date from karts to Supercars, and even makes a nod to his sprintcar background.

“Cameron’s determination is featured in the design with the inclusion of the shield and spears which represent strength and resilience,” said Tickford Racing.

The livery pays tribute to his father and features three U shapes representing his core values: determination, loyalty, and team work.

Randle’s livery is said to be inspired by “focus and determination” and features a song line, representing his career path.

“Songlines are a form of storytelling by Aboriginal people for thousands of years,” the team said.

“There are three symbols that are unique to Thomas within the design, starting from the left is a gathering of people which is the connection that Thomas has with his fans and teammates.

“The central symbol is a shield, this is particularly important to Thomas as is determined more than ever to chase that first Supercars win.

“The final symbol on the right represents the values that Thomas holds close to his heart which include perseverance, gratitude and humility which have given him direction into the approach he has to racing and to his life.”

Gray’s debut livery features a traditional Noongar dreamtime story that reflects the movement of Ngangungudditj Walgu or rainbow serpent.

According to the team: “The design has three rivers being the Brunswick, Collie and Preston Rivers. Walgu created these three rivers and moved from one river to the next by navigating underground freshwater rock pools and streams.

“Alongside the rivers are symbols that reflect incredibly significant cultural sites including a pine tree that is a gathering place for Noongar women. The Aboriginal mission located on the banks of the Collie River near the seven hills.

“Several strong gatherings and yarning circles that represent the journey that Noongar people have taken to meet on the banks of these rivers.

“Included in these gatherings of Noongar men and women is a recently deceased proud Noongar Elder being Greg Winmar as he gathers on the banks of the river with his family including his wife, brothers, sisters, cousins and children including his son Laurence.”