The weary teams have effectively been on the road since the Perth Super440 a fortnight ago, with the trucks heading directly north from Wanneroo.

Some personnel have briefly returned to base in between, while others went even further north with Erebus hosting a team-building camp in Bali.

Whatever the approach, it has proven to be a costly endeavour for teams – particularly with official Indigenous Round, which means cars are sporting new liveries (most of which had to be applied on the road).

While called the Triple Crown, this is the fourth appearance of the Super440 format for the year.

As usual there are two half-hour practice sessions on Friday before a packed Saturday schedule that includes two-part qualifying for the two short Saturday races.

The first of the qualifying/race combos will be on the soft Dunlop tyre and then the second on the super soft compound Dunlop.

On Sunday, there is two-part qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and then a second, 200-kilometre, two-stop race.

The elusive Triple Crown will be awarded this weekend no matter what, thanks to a tweak to its structure.

When is the Darwin Triple Crown?

The sixth round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship takes place at Hidden Valley Raceway on June 20-22.

Supercars Darwin Triple Crown schedule (all time local/ACST)

Friday June 20 Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:35 8:55 Trans Am 0:20 Practice 1 9:05 9:25 Combined Sedans 0:20 Practice 9:35 9:55 TCM 0:20 Practice 10:05 10:25 Trans Am 0:20 Practice 2 10:35 10:55 Combined Sedans 0:20 Qualifying 11:05 11:30 Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 1 11:40 12:00 TCM 0:20 Qualifying 12:10 12:30 Trans Am 0:20 Qualifying 12:30 12:40 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 12:50 13:20 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 13:25 13:40 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 13:50 1 lap after 14:03 Combined Sedans 0:15 Race 1 14:15 14:40 Carrera Cup 0:25 Practice 2 14:55 15:25 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 15:40 1 lap after 15:58 TCM 0:20 Trophy Race 16:10 16:15 Supercars 0:05 TV Track Time 16:15 16:35 Carrera Cup 0:20 Event Rides 16:40 17:10 Supercars 0:30 Event Rides 17:15 17:30 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment Saturday June 21 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:25 Promoter 0:25 Safety and Course Car Tours 7:35 1 lap after 07:48 Combined Sedans 0:15 Race 2 8:00 1 lap after 08:18 TCM 0:20 Race 1 8:40 8:50 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 17 9:00 9:10 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 17 9:15 9:25 Promoter 0:10 Entertainment 9:30 9:40 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 18 9:50 10:00 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 18 10:15 10:45 Carrera Cup 0:30 Qualifying 10:55 1 lap after 11:18 Trans Am 0:25 Race 1 11:50 1 lap after 12:58 Supercars 42 laps Race 17 13:25 1 lap after 13:48 TCM 0:25 Race 2 14:00 1 lap after 14:23 Carrera Cup 0:25 Race 1 15:10 1 lap after 16:18 Supercars 42 laps Race 18 16:30 16:45 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment Sunday June 22 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:10 7:50 Promoter 0:40 Pit Lane Walk/Autograph Session 7:35 7:50 Promoter 0:15 Safety and Course Car Tours 8:00 1 lap after 08:23 Trans Am 0:25 Race 2 8:35 1 lap after 08:48 Combined Sedans 0:15 Race 3 9:00 9:15 Supercars 0:10 Q1 Race 19 9:25 9:35 Supercars 0:10 Q2 Race 19 9:35 9:50 Promoter 0:15 Entertainment 10:00 1 lap after 10:43 Carrera Cup 0:45 Race 2 10:55 1 lap after 11:18 TCM 0:25 Race 3 11:35 12:15 Supercars 0:40 Top Ten Shootout 12:20 12:40 Promoter 0:20 Entertainment 12:50 1 lap after 13:13 Trans Am 0:25 Race 3 13:25 1 lap after 13:48 Carrera Cup 0:25 Race 3 14:40 1 lap after 16:18 Supercars 70 laps Race 19

Darwin Triple Crown Supercars sessions (ACST)

Friday, June 20

Practice 1 – 12:50pm (30 mins)

Practice 2 – 2:55pm (30 mins)

Saturday, June 21

Qualifying for Race 1 – 8:35am

Qualifying for Race 2 – 9:25am

Race 1 – 11:45pm (42 laps)

Race 2 – 3:10pm (42 laps)

Sunday, June 22

Qualifying for Race 3 – 9:05pm

Top 10 Shootout – 11:35pm

Race 3 – 2:40pm (70 laps)

How does qualifying work?

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Darwin Triple Crown.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1 and Race 2. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will have another 10 minutes to set the first five rows of the grid.

After the grid is set for Race 1, that format is immediately repeated for Race 2.

Format 3 will be used for Race 3. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session. At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of another 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

That single-lap dash will then determine the first five rows of the grid.

Is the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown on free-to-air?

Live coverage of the Supercars Darwin Triple will be live on Foxtel and Kayo across all three days, while Seven will carry live, free-to-air coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

How to live stream Supercars Darwin Triple Crown

The Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday’s coverage will also be on 7Plus.

Viewers in New Zealand can watch via Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Darwin Triple Crown broadcast start times (ACST)

Friday, June 20

Foxtel/Kayo – 12:30pm

Saturday, June 21

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:30am

Seven/7Plus – 11:45am

Sunday, June 22

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:00am

Seven/7Plus – 11:30am

Will there be live updates from the Darwin Triple Crown?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Darwin Triple Crown thanks to Mobil 1.

Darwin Supercars ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

Darwin Supercars weather forecast

It’s dry season in Darwin, which means forecasts of light cloud and temperatures in the early 30s all weekend.

What are the Darwin support categories?

Supercars will headline the Darwin Triple Crown, joined by Trans Am, Combined Sedans, Touring Car Masters and Porsche Carrera Cup.