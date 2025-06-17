Supercars has revealed the Triple Crown will now be awarded to the driver who scores the most points across the weekend’s three races at Hidden Valley.

That marks a move away from the long-held format that required a driver to clean sweep the weekend to be declared the Triple Crown winner.

What made up a clean sweep had been altered over the years pending whether two or three races were run.

Only once since the Triple Crown was introduced in 2006 had a driver achieved the feat; Scott McLaughlin winning both races and the Sunday pole during his dominant 2019 season.

Jamie Whincup is also in the books as a Triple Crown winner due to Supercars awarding it on round points during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This weekend’s event runs to the Super440 format, with two 120 km races on Saturday followed by a 200km feature on Sunday.

Two tyre compounds will again be in play, with the 2025 soft the primary tyre and the 2024 super soft used only for the second Saturday qualifying session and race.

The Darwin Triple Crown serves as the Supercars Championship’s Indigenous Round, with teams to reveal special themed liveries ahead of opening practice on Friday.