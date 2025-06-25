This year’s Supercars round was without a drag racing element, which the government said was a major drawcard in years past.

Nitro Up North will have a standalone event this year at Hidden Valley Raceway on August 29-30.

While Supercars suffered a drop in spectators, the local government expects an increase on the whole for major motorsport events in the region with Nitro Up North going solo.

More than 36,000 spectators attended the Darwin Triple Crown, with just shy of half from interstate.

That represented a six- to seven-percent drop in crowds between 2024 and 2025.

“We’re happy with the number,” said NT Major Events Company executive director Amy Luxton on Mix 1049.

“It is a little bit down from last year. You might remember, we’ve had the Nitro Up North event as part of the Supercars weekend for a little while.

“For that event to be the absolute best it can be, it’s very exciting that it’ll be a standalone event now happening in August over two days. That will generate its own crowd.”

Luxton said the government was “really happy” with the turnout for the Darwin Triple Crown, with almost half of all attendees coming from interstate.

“Yeah, it looked really good,” she said.

“We saw more than 36,000 through the gates this year. You know, that’s a number we’re really happy with.

“Nearly half of the attendees were from outside the territory, which is a massive win for local businesses. Yeah, everyone having a really good time.

“This event really does deliver great economic impact for the territory.

“You know, talking to lots of people who drive up here with their caravans every year. People love this round and love to visit Darwin at this time. Really strong numbers.”

Luxton said she was buoyed by feedback about the on- and off-track entertainment, including skateboarding and the ‘Super Kids’ activation.

Next year will mark the 28th edition of the Darwin Triple Crown.

The Repco Supercars Championship will continue its season at the Reid Park Street Circuit for the NTI Townsville 500.