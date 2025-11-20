Then there are the unlucky few like Declan Fraser, who work their way to the top only to spend a season in Supercars before being left out in the cold.

Fraser was an unfortunate casualty in Tickford Racing’s downsizing from four cars to two at the end of 2023.

Cam Waters and Thomas Randle remained while James Courtney survived the cull by joining an expanded Blanchard Racing Team.

Fraser resurfaced at Brad Jones Racing in 2024, joining Andre Heimgartner for the two endurance races. He returned in 2025, scoring a career-best seventh in the Bathurst 1000.

So how did Fraser go from relative obscurity to a full-time return with PremiAir Racing in 2026?

It turns out, a dogged attitude and persistence pay dividends.

Unannounced, Fraser turned up to PremiAir Racing’s workshop on the Gold Coast to hand team owner Peter Xiberras his CV in person.

“It’s funny actually. I’ve been grinding at Pete to let me drive his cars obviously since it all went down with Tickford,” Fraser told Speedcafe.

“I went in last year and I even handed in a full resume. I walked in his front door, went up to his desk, and gave them a resume of everything that I’ve done in my career, just trying to prove myself.”

After Fraser’s exit from Supercars, the Super2 Series winner turned his attention to GT World Challenge Australia where he raced against Supercars full-timers Broc Feeney, Will Brown and Jaxon Evans.

“I was staying in front of the guys and doing everything that I possibly could to just stay relevant — I was driving different categories,” he said.

“I was gaining experience elsewhere, and I think Roland [Dane] and Pete [Xiberras] and also Pete Vale as well, they see that I’ve gone away, I’ve experienced a lot of things in my life, and I’m no longer just a fresh face that doesn’t really know what’s going on.

“I’ve got the life experience and also the racing experience behind me. I think that, along with just being relevant and staying in front of people, is the biggest thing.”

Fraser paid homage to Brad Jones Racing for taking him on as he fought to keep himself on the radar.

Now the 25-year-old is on the cusp of restarting his Supercars career.

He got an early taste at Sandown Raceway as part of a ride day with the team, sharing the #62 Chevrolet Camaro with Jayden Ojeda – who he’ll be teammates with in 2026.

“I feel reinvigorated,” said Fraser.

“It’s been two years of just absolute grind and just in the slums, basically just trying to dig myself out of a trench.

“It’s a massive thank you, firstly to BJR, who took me on board as a co-driver to give me the chance to show myself on the stage, and then for PremiAir to pick me up, it’s pretty cool.

“Like I said, it’s two years in the making, and to get here and get another chance at it, I’m super excited.

Asked what he had learned in the last two years on the sidelines, Fraser said he had gained “a lot of life experience” – which cruelly included losing some of his prized possessions in a fire.

“It’s a classic old saying, and even Jimmy [Golding] said it at breakfast the other day – you wish you knew what you know now back then,” said Fraser.

“It’s definitely uncommon for people to come back [to a full-time drive]. I just never gave up, that’s the thing,” he added.

“There are a lot of people that have been in my position before and and thought it’s the end, but I had a strong belief that I’d get back.

“With the right people behind me, I’ve been able to do so. I’ll never stop fighting no matter what.”