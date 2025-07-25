The day was headlined by a track return for the Ford Falcon XE that Johnson borrowed to contest the 1983 Bathurst 1000 after crashing his own car in Hardies Heroes

It shared the circuit with a Holden Dealer Team VK Commodore that was campaigned by Peter Brock in the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Other Holdens included an ex-Graeme Crosby VK (#6), ex-John Farrell HDT VL (#55) and a replica of the VK shared by Brock, Allan Moffat and John Harvey at Spa in 1986 (#5).

Mixed in with the classics was the Jamie Whincup VF Commodore that owner Peter Xiberras recently had converted back to its infamous 2014 Bathurst 1000 livery.