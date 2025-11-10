The ex-North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL coach has spent three years leading the storied Supercars squad, which is undergoing several key changes for 2026.

They include losing Ford homologation team and engine supplier status to Triple Eight, swapping veteran driver Will Davison for rookie Rylan Gray, and the resignation of Noble.

Noble said he wants to explore new opportunities.

“I came into motorsport with a background in sport and football administration with focus on high performance,” he said.

“It’s been exciting adopting those principles and practices in the high-octane world of Supercars.

“New opportunities have opened up for me which I need to explore, and the time is right with the team wrapping up its homologation team and engine supplier responsibilities.

“We have positioned the team for sustainable success in the coming years, where DJR can look forward and simply focus on going racing.”

Team owner Brett Ralph said the team will undertake a “global search” for a replacement.

“David came in during a period of significant change and has left us in a far stronger position than when he arrived,” said Ralph.

“He’s set the foundations for what comes next and we’re incredibly grateful.

“He’s accomplished a lot in that time and navigated us through some significant challenges, always with a view of the bigger picture. We wish him every success for what’s next.”

Noble also thanked the team’s many supporters.

“I want to thank the team owners, staff, partners and passionate supporters for their openness and inclusiveness over my time with the team,” he said.

“I wish the team all the best and am grateful for the friendships and experience.”