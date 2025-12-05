He takes over the title from Ryan Story, who remains heavily involved in the team he co-owns but has been unable to travel this season.

Fenning hands his previous role of team manager to Tom Moore, who took up that position for the Adelaide Grand Final having previously been race engineer to Will Davison.

Davison’s replacement Rylan Gray will inherit Ed Williams as his race engineer, while George Commins continues alongside Brodie Kostecki.

Completing the confirmed changes is the appointment of Ryan Medew as workshop manager, having previously led the now shuttered Motorsport Power Trains engine department.

DJR is also soon expected to confirm a new CEO to replace the departing David Noble.

“The ownership group of the Shell V-Power Racing Team is doing everything we can to set this team up for success in 2026 and beyond and these changes will allow us to evolve, improve and deliver significant gains heading into the next Repco Supercars Championship season,” Dr Story said.

“I have been unable to travel to the majority of events this season so while I have been working closely with the team throughout this year, Mark has taken up a lot of the work a team principal carries out at the track, so this change allows Mark to now make the team principal role his own.

“Having Tom step up into the Team Manager role is also an exciting part of his personal progression and will enhance our organisation as a team both at the track and back at the Stapylton workshop.

“We also know we have the best engineering group in the paddock and we’re giving both Brodie and Rylan the best opportunities to succeed with George and Ed as their race engineers next year.

“Couple that with Mark and Tom’s own engineering prowess, it certainly gives our team the best chance to bring back more trophies in 2026, alongside our broader and talented engineering team.”

Fenning, who joined DJR in 2007, is determined to lead the team to success after a mixed season that ended with the squad sixth in the teams’ championship.

“Doc has been and will continue to be such a big part of the success of the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” Fenning said.

“They are certainly very big shoes to fill but I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead and committed to working alongside our team owners, including Doc, to return this powerhouse team to the front of pit lane in the years ahead.

“We have a great crew and make no secrets of our ambitions heading into 2026. We know what needs to be done and it’s time to take this team to another level.”