At the squad’s season launch, Erebus confirmed who Jack Le Brocq and Cooper Murray will be joining at The Bend Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama.

Le Brocq will have Jarrod Hughes as his co-driver while Jobe Stewart joins Murray.

The pair join Erebus with plenty of experience in the Super2 Series. Both were part of Image Racing’s line-up in 2024.

Hughes had the slightest edge over Stewart last year, finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the standings.

Stewart was arguably the better driver of the two, scoring four podiums and one win. However, his results sheet was blotted by a DNF at Mount Panorama.

Hughes, meanwhile, finished all 12 races of the season with season-best finishes of fourth in three outings.

The young guns replace Todd Hazelwood and Jayden Ojeda, who head to new teams in 2025.

Hazelwood has followed Brodie Kostecki to Dick Johnson Racing while Ojeda is set to join Walkinshaw Andretti United in place of Lee Holdsworth.

Erebus Motorsport announced Hughes and Stewart would join the team in December last year.

“We’re very proud to get to a point where we have two Erebus Academy Super2 drivers forming our co-driver line-up in 2025,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan at the time.

“Jobe has been with Erebus for over seven years since being a karter and is 100 percent ready to perform on the biggest stage.

“Jarrod had a standout rookie season in 2024, shows massive potential as a professional driver, and thoroughly deserves this opportunity.”