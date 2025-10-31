French company TotalEnergries will take the naming rights of the #99 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro.

The brand has been a staple of motorsport sponsorship for decades. Its current motorsport sponsorships include the naming rights of the Spa 24.

It was perhaps most famous for its sponsorship of the Citroen team in the FIA World Rally Championship.

The brand also backed Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team from 2010 before switching to Mobil 1 in 2017.

Now Murray’s Camaro will carry the iconic brand and its colours, flanking the bonnet and doors at the upcoming Sandown 500 and Adelaide Grand Final.

“This partnership is a huge boost for our team heading into the last two rounds of the season,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“We’re focused on finishing the year strong, and having TotalEnergies onboard adds further technical strength to what we’re building with our young driver line-up as we head into 2026.

“Their support helps us continue pushing for results on track and improvement off it.”

Murray added: “I’m pumped to carry the TotalEnergies colours for these two iconic events.

“Sandown and Adelaide are massive races with incredibly passionate fans, so to have a global brand backing us is awesome.

“The team has been working hard all year and I’m confident we can finish the season on a high.”