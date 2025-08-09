The three-part documentary has been labelled “raw, real, and brutally honest” and features interviews from high-profile members of the motorsport community.

Former Supercars CEO Tony Cochrane, Dick Johnson Racing chairman Ryan Story, Triple Eight Race Engineering’s founder Roland Dane, and ex-FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi are among interviewees alongside Shane Howard and James Warburton.

Drivers Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown, Lee Holdsworth, Will Davison, David Reynolds, and Peter Hackett also make features.

“We’re pulling back the curtain on one of Supercars most talked-about and successful teams of the past 10 years,” Erebus Motorsport wrote on social media.

‘Dark Horse: Erebus Motorsport, Out of the Shadow’ is produced independently by Apatchie Media will air on Kayo Sports, Binge, and Foxtel.

It’s the third docuseries to follow Erebus Motorsport after the Supercars-produced ‘Inside Line: A season with Erebus Motorsport’ and the independently produced ‘Access All Areas: Erebus Motorsport’.

“I funded this project, my intent was that I didn’t want a glossy version of Erebus, I wanted the truth,” Betty Klimenko said.

“The highs, the chaos, the stuff people don’t usually have the guts to show. This team has been misunderstood, written off, and talked about more than most, but no one sees what I see, the heart, the fight, the family.

“This isn’t about cleaning up our story, it’s about owning it. Every bloody part of it.”

Producer Andrew Janson added: “Betty and Daniel Klimenko need to be commended for letting us tell the Erebus story.

“A lot of people checked in with Betty to ask what she was happy for them to talk about and they were met with the response of ‘whatever you want’. The end result is a genuine insight into Erebus’ history and unpacks some of the most talked about stories in Supercars rich history.

“The biggest challenge was deciding which stories stayed and which had to be left out. We’re extremely proud of the final cut, we’ve made sure every topic fans want to hear about made it in, I think people will be very surprised at how deep and detailed this documentary is.”

Marissa Banu-Lawrence, Foxtel Group head of content acquisitions, said: “As the major broadcast partner for Supercars, we are committed to delivering the most comprehensive motorsport coverage in Australia.

“This new documentary, premiering on Kayo Sports and BINGE, lifts the curtain on one of Supercars’ most intriguing teams, giving fans unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes drama and passion that drives the sport.

“Not only does this add incredible depth to our motorsport offering, but it’s also a fantastic way to introduce new audiences to the excitement of Supercars.”

The docuseries will premiere on September 12.