Tyrepower will return to the #9 for the duration of the 13-round calendar while Chiko returns to the team after its Bathurst 1000-winning campaign last year.

Chiko will don the #99 Chevrolet Camaro, with a similar scheme to the car campaigned by Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood in the Great Race.

Erebus Motorsport confirmed a rolling sponsorship rotation for the #99 car.

Featured Videos

“We understand that many brands want the impact of a primary partnership but may not have the budget to make it happen in the current climate,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“That’s why we’ve developed a flexible model for that car that allows brands to enjoy all the benefits of a primary partnership—at a significantly reduced spend—while still securing a spot on the car throughout the entire season.

“It’s a unique opportunity that offers fantastic exposure, and we’re confident Cooper’s going to make a big impact this season.”

Tyrepower split its sponsorship in 2024 across Erebus Motorsport and Matt Stone Racing but has committed to one car for 2025.

“Tyrepower was a fantastic partner to our team in 2024, and we’re excited to continue the journey together in 2025,” said Ryan.

“Their commitment to the team has been unwavering, and this fresh new livery is a great reflection of the trust they have in us to push the partnership even further this year.”

Le Brocq added: “The new Tyrepower livery looks awesome—bold, modern, and fast.

“It’s fantastic to have their continued support and have them on board for the full season, and I can’t wait to get back out there and see what we can do.

Erebus Motorsport said it would be offering fans Chiko-themed merchandise.

The brand will return for the Bathurst 1000 with Murray.

“Fans fell in love with last year’s car, so we wanted to retain that feel but add a fresh, fun twist for 2025,” said Murray.

“It’s bold, it’s eye-catching, and I can’t wait to race it under the lights at SMP.”