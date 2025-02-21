An update to the International Sporting Code (ISC) has resulted in harsher sanctions relating to language and conduct.

Motorsport Australia, which is the National Sporting Authority appointed by the FIA, reminded Supercars competitors that it could be subject to the mandate.

Speaking on Friday at the Sydney 500, Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Jamie Whincup labelled the rules “quite harsh” but understood the reasons behind the ban.

Featured Videos

Still, Whincup wonders how the rules will impact Supercars.

“It’s a bit of a blanket rule by the FIA across – I think it’s worldwide,” said the seven-time Supercars champion.

“It seems quite harsh. I think we probably need a bit more clarity about what’s going to happen and just understand what Supercars’ stance is on policing it as well – whether they just do it by the letter of the law.

“If you’re heard in the background, 40 metres away, it comes across the airwaves that you were swearing and you’re going to get fined or not, we’re not exactly sure where it all plays out.”

Nevertheless, Whincup said a balance has to be struck between abuse and passion.

“I think swearing is unprofessional. I’m all for the change and to try and minimise it, we need to be realistic with it as well,” he reasoned.

“We need to understand the teams are heavily invested in the process. It’s not just the drivers out there. If a team member is in the heat of the battle, sometimes they’re more invested.

“They might have done an all-nighter trying to get the cars ready, so they’re massively invested. There’s a bit of emotion that can spill over there as well.

“We don’t want team members exposed to big fines at the same time. A little bit of understanding to come I’m sure in the next few months.”

Walkinshaw Andretti United CEO Bruce Stewart echoed Whincup’s sentiment, stressing that passion shouldn’t be misconstrued as abuse.

“We must respect the FIA,” he began.

“I think what Jamie said is pretty apt. It depends on the definition and how you put it.

“This is a passionate sport, people invest their time and energy hard into it. I think I understand what they’re trying to do.

“Extrapolating it and understanding it, particularly in Australia which is a different vernacular to other countries, is probably important.”

Dick Johnson Racing CEO David Noble said the “direction is right” and that he agreed with Whincup’s stance.

“All sport brings passion and brings emotion and you want that,” said Noble, a former AFL team boss.

“Fans want to see us engage in that passion. It’s just that level of control for us to know where that level is. Everyone wants to see some emotion and passion when you cross the line.”