All the Finals Series talk to date has revolved around the top 10 points cut-off and drivers locking themselves into the post-season.

A rollercoaster Bathurst 1000 had the Finals field evolving by the lap in the closing stages, but ultimately ended with an unchanged top 10.

The Finals drivers are Broc Feeney, Matt Payne, Will Brown, Cam Waters, Brodie Kostecki, Chaz Mostert, Anton De Pasquale, Thomas Randle, Ryan Wood and Kai Allen.

So now that the inaugural Finals field has been set, what happens to the points? And what does it mean for the Gold Coast and beyond?

Firstly, the top 10 in the standings each have their points reset to 3000 to put them out of reach of those 11th downwards (whose tallies continue to tick over as per normal).

Bonus points have then been applied to the top 10 based on the order in which they finished the regular season, starting with 150 to Feeney, 120 to Payne and 96 to Brown.

The full bonus structure for first through 10th is 150-120-96-78-66-57-48-39-30-21.

A further 25 bonus points have been awarded to the winners of the Sprint Cup (Feeney) and Enduro Cup (Payne).

These bonuses are in place to reward achievement through the regular season, giving drivers who have performed strongly to date a greater chance of progressing through the Gold Coast.

Interestingly, the points reset has not had a huge impact at the top of the standings as Feeney’s lead over Payne had shrunk to just 56 points after shockers at The Bend and Bathurst.

Supercars Championship standings after Bathurst 1000 (full-time drivers only)

Pos Driver Points Gap 1 Broc Feeney 3175 2 Matt Payne 3145 -30 3 Will Brown 3096 -79 4 Cam Waters 3078 -97 5 Brodie Kostecki 3066 -109 6 Chaz Mostert 3057 -118 7 Anton De Pasquale 3048 -127 8 Thomas Randle 3039 -136 9 Ryan Wood 3030 -145 10 Kai Allen 3021 -154 11 Cameron Hill 1299 12 Andre Heimgartner 1299 13 James Golding 1169 14 David Reynolds 1137 15 Nick Percat 1098 16 Jack Le Brocq 1066 17 Bryce Fullwood 1000 18 Cooper Murray 967 19 Will Davison 868 20 Macauley Jones 822 21 James Courtney 805 22 Richie Stanaway 760 23 Jaxon Evans 653 24 Aaron Cameron 627

Seven drivers will remain in championship contention following the Gold Coast event, with three eliminated.

Any Finals drivers who win a Gold Coast race will get a direct pass to the second round of the Finals at Sandown, dubbed the ‘Semi-Final’.

The remainder of the Semi-Final slots will be awarded on the post-Gold Coast points standings.

The process then repeats after Sandown with the seven remaining contenders having their points reset to 4000 and bonuses applied based on the post-Gold Coast rankings.

Four drivers progress from the Sandown Semi-Final to the Adelaide Grand Final – either through winning a Sandown race or through their points tally.

The four Grand Finalists will have their points reset to 5000 ahead of Adelaide, with a 50-30-15-0 bonus structure applied before the three races decide the champion.