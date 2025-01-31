Triple Eight will ditch its current GM homologation duties at the end of the upcoming Supercars season before switching to Mustangs for 2026.

Part of the deal is that Ford will push for T8 to become the new homologation team on both the aero and engine fronts.

The shock move has seemingly come out of the blue, however according to T8 managing director Whincup, internal discussions about a potential change started mid-way through 2024.

It was then a crossing of paths with Ford head honchos at the Bathurst 1000 that accelerated talks and ultimately led to the deal announced today.

“Towards the middle of last year we were assessing which manufacturer we should align with,” Whincup told Speedcafe.

“We obviously assessed who was available. And the further through the due diligence it went, it became highly obvious that Ford Performance were definitely going to be the best performance partner for us – not only for next year, but for many years to come.

“So it was absolutely a no-brainer. And then when we crossed paths at Bathurst last year, that’s what got the conversation going. Once you get into it, it makes absolutely so much sense that a partnership is a big benefit for both parties.”

According to Ford’s global motorsport chief Mark Rushbrook, the opportunity to lure Triple Eight over the manufacturer divide was never going to be wasted.

“Everywhere we race, we want to win races and championships that matter, and we want to do it with like-minded partners,” he said.

“And while we’re very happy with the teams that we have in Supercars, you never pass up the opportunity to talk to a team with the calibre of Triple Eight, a championship team, a race-winning team.

“So of course [we] took the opportunity to speak with them, and it was surprisingly a very easy going conversation from the very beginning. Because I think we are so like-minded, and found that common ground very quickly, and common goals.

“I think it went very naturally from there and very quickly from there to where we are today.”

