The drama began at the bus stop chicane when Patrick Heuzenroeder made contact with Matias Zagazeta on the approach to the first turn.

That broke the right rear suspension of the Australian’s car, causing him to slide out of control across the grass.

Zagazeta took another hit, this time from Michael Shin whose left front suspension broke.

Featured Videos

Unable to control his car, Shin slid off the track and took Arvid Lindblad with him. The Red Bull junior skated across the grass and into the outside concrete wall.

Heuzenroeder, Shin, and Lindblad all suffered race-ending damage. Lindblad was worst off, leaving his M2 Competition team with a sizeable repair job before Sunday afternoon’s finale.

Miraculously, Zagazeta took no damage and was able to continue despite suffering hits to the left rear and right front. He would finish sixth.

The three non-finishers labelled the crash a racing incident and no penalties were handed out by officials.

The race resumed on Lap 6 with Nikita Johnson at the head of the field with Nicholas Monteiro in tow.

Johnson and Monteiro skipped away from Shawn Rashid, leaving him to battle front-running Kiwi Zack Scoular for the final place on the podium

The fight at the front of the field was short-lived. Ultimately, Johnson was untouchable and won by 1.119s. Monteiro was second and Rashid third while Scoular and countryman Sebastian Manson were fourth and fifth respectively.

After his front wing change, Brown restarted the race in 14th and finished 12th with a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits. Feeney was only 13th.

Feeney will start the 69th New Zealand Grand Prix from pole position alongside Brown. Heuzenroeder is poised to start third.