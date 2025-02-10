The Triple Eight Race Engineering star said a series of mistakes ultimately cost him a shot at the win, which went to his Supercars teammate Will Brown.

It began with the race start. Feeney was beaten off the line by Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate Will Brown and then lost another spot to Zack Scoular before the bus stop chicane.

Feeney looked like he might challenge the young New Zealander for second but soon found himself under siege by Shawn Rashid and lost another spot inside two laps.

The 22-year-old made up for lost time later in the race, passing Rashid on Lap 14 of the 27-lap affair at the final turn.

However, his hard work was undone when he made a mistake at the hairpin and lost out to Rashid, fellow Red Bull-backed driver Arvid Lindblad in a back-up car, and Michael Shin.

All told, Feeney finished sixth – his best result of the weekend after 10th in Race 13 and 13th in Race 14 after being caught in the melee of the first lap carnage.

“Wasn’t my day, but it was my teammate’s, Will Brown, so congrats to him on getting the win,” said Feeney.

“Shocking start once again. I just couldn;t really get this thing off the line all weekend and dropped back to third.

“I had a battle with some of my teammates and Arvid, which was awesome. I got back to third and then hit a ripple strip and the steering wheel went flying out of my arms.

“To finish sixth – I suppose there is plenty to be happy about this weekend. Of course as a racing driver I’m disappointed that we couldn’t hold on for at least a podium or battle for the win.

“It’s been an awesome experience. I want to thank everyone that’s made this happen. Bruin for getting in touch and bringing me this opportunity and Josh [Pierson] for missing the race, thank you, it was great for me. Everyone who’s made this happen.

“Wasn’t our weekend but far out, for our first weekend in open-wheelers we certainly had a high but we also had some lows.”

Feeney will soon return to Australia for the opening round of the Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport, which gets underway on February 21-23.