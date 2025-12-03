According to Foxtel Group, its streaming service Kayo Sports had a total of 290 million minutes streamed, representing a 42 percent year-on-year increase.

Across its four platforms – Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go, and Foxtel Now – this year’s season was the most-watched since 2019 and enjoyed a 30 percent increase year-on-year.

Foxtel Group’s most-watched events were the Bathurst 1000, The Bend 500, and the Adelaide Grand Final.

“We’ve loved bringing every heart-stopping moment of the 2025 Supercars season to audiences,” said Foxtel Group executive director commercial sport Adam Howarth.

“Playing an important role in the sport’s growing momentum and passionate fandom is something we’re immensely proud of.

“In 2026, we look forward to taking that experience even further, delivering every exhilarating lap uninterrupted and in 4K as part of our new broadcast partnership.”

Meanwhile, free-to-air network Seven saw a 111 percent increase in streaming viewership on its 7plus Sport service.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 was Seven’s biggest streaming audience for Supercars ever on the platform of 210,600, representing a 116 percent increase.

The first round of the Supercars Finals Series at the Gold Coast 500 also delivered a massive uptick in interest of 219 percent over the 2024 edition.

“The 2025 Supercars season delivered something special,” said Angela Rampal, Seven’s head of motorsport.

“This year’s Bathurst 1000 was the biggest viewing audience on Seven since 2016 and the momentum has continued through the exciting new Finals format, with huge numbers watching the Gold Coast 500 and the season’s Grand Final in Adelaide.

“It is exciting to see Supercars get recognition as the premier motorsport category in the country and there was no better way to have the Championship decided than in the very last race of the year, this weekend past.

“Congratulations to Walkinshaw Andretti United and Chaz Mostert on his maiden Supercars title, a feat that he has finally been able to achieve after 13 years competing in the Championship.

“The increase in viewer numbers this year is credit to a fantastic collaboration with the Supercars production team, and the incredibly talented commentators and reporters who work on our coverage.

“The stage is set for an even bigger and better 2026 and we couldn’t be more excited.”