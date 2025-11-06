Rogers’ casket sported his famous #34 racing number and an infamous ‘Hoon’ numberplate that he once waged a court battle with Victorian transport authorities to keep.

The numberplate was a nod to Rogers’ larrikin spirit amid a service that recognised him as a layered character that included shrewd businessman and kind-hearted family man.

Rogers’ own words featured at the service thanks to a letter read out by son Barry, who worked closely with his father for many years and now leads the Rogers racing operation.

“Although Dad acted instinctively, he also liked to be prepared,” Barry Rogers explained.

“He wrote a letter approximately 10 years ago that he trusted with Errol, our company secretary and employee of Dad’s for nearly 40 years.

“It was only earlier on this year he requested Errol return the letter to him still in its sealed envelope. He wanted it read today.”

The letter included specific instructions for the funeral, which Garry requested to be “the cheapest available, with the base coffin”.

Rogers had also declared he wanted “to be buried in a T-shirt, shorts and Dunlop Volleys, not new” – which took some planning on Barry’s part.

“We couldn’t find an old pair of his Volleys, so we had to buy a new pair,” he said.

“The grubbiest boy at work, because he’s always amongst the grease, wore them around for a couple of days and they were pretty second-hand by the time they were on Dad!”

There were also music requests – which included tracks from Lonnie Donegan and Benny Hill played during a video montage later in the service – as well as a heartfelt farewell.

“I will keep this short,” Rogers wrote in the letter.

“I hope that everyone here today is sad that I have gone, for if not I’ve not been successful in my life and that was to do my best and to make people laugh, smile and be happy every day.

“But I only want you to be sad for a little while because I’ve had a wonderful life filled with fun and laughter. I’ve had a beautiful family and a group of true friends to share my life experience with.

“I’ve had memories and experiences that most people never get the opportunity to have, and I thank God for that and have a feeling that by now I will have accepted this is my time to go.”

The letter also contained words for his wife Kaye, son Barry, daughters Michelle and Krissie, his parents, siblings, and closest group of friends that were referred to via a string of nicknames.

Amid his many achievements in business, motorsport and harness racing, Rogers’ letter left no doubt that family was his greatest love.

“People often ask me, what was the happiest and greatest day in your life, because you have done so many things – was it winning Bathurst, winning harness races or other achievements?” he wrote.

“There is no doubt the greatest and happiest moment of my life was the night of my 60th birthday at the Sofitel Hotel in Melbourne with Kaye, my children and grandchildren.

“The highlight being the large box in the corner of the room that was beautifully wrapped, when suddenly Krissie jumped out to surprise me, much to Grace’s delight.

“I’ve never had a more fulfilling or happier moment ever. Goodbye all, and please keep smiling and laughing.”