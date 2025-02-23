All 10 Mustangs are running a new, S650-lookalike dashboard at the Sydney 500, having sported a variety of makeshift dash panels since the cars debuted in 2023.

Ford’s homologation team Dick Johnson Racing completed the bulk of the work on the new dash, which was manufactured by Tickford Racing and delivered to teams in the lead-up to Sydney.

The carbon dash includes an electronic tablet, although not all are running that just yet.

“It brings this Mustang into line with the road-going S650 dash,” Ford Australia’s motorsport engineering lead Brendan McGinniskin explained to Speedcafe.

“It’s purely a carbon shell replica of what’s in the road car and the tablet is where the digital screen would be in the road car, so we’ve just replicated that.

“It gives teams an ability to have a rolling sponsor board, which they can choose to run or not. It’s up to them.”

DJR had previously run a cut-down version of the Gen2 Mustang dashboard in its cars, while others sported a flat carbon or corflute panel.

“It was not ideal,” admitted McGinniskin.

“It ended up on the ‘doesn’t make the race car go faster’ list, but unfortunately it got pushed well down, too far down, the priorities.”

The Mustangs have also been fitted with beefed-up panels ahead of the 2025 season following concerns over flexing at high-speed.

Ford has made a flying start to the year, with Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters winning the opening two races from pole position.