Kostecki crashed heavily in qualifying after a damaged front splitter ended up under his front wheels at the first chicane.

That sent him head-on into the wall at the first chicane leaving the car with significant damage.

The damage is significant enough that Supercars has confirmed that the car won’t take any further part in Saturday’s action.

Supercars has also given DJR a dispensation to take the car offsite to chassis producer Pace Innovations in a bid to get it repaired for tomorrow.

An overnight repair is critical for Kostecki’s title hopes, given he will need to win Sunday’s race to progress.

“They’ve asked for permission to take the car offsite so they can repair it,” said Supercars GM of Motorsport Tim Edwards.

“Without even looking at it they’re pretty certain there’s going to be significant chassis damage.

“They’ll take it back Pace Innovations, which is only 15 minutes up the road, strip the car and they’ll ascertain whether they can rebuild that chassis overnight to be back here tomorrow.”