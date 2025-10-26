The 2023 champion’s weekend and title hopes appeared over due to the extent of damage from a heavy crash in qualifying on Saturday.

Supercars gave DJR permission to take the car off-site and it was stripped at DJR on Saturday afternoon before chassis repairs took place at Pace Innovations.

The car was transported back to the circuit on Saturday evening and the crew worked through the night to fit a new front clip and complete the rebuild ahead of qualifying at 10am.

“A Herculean effort. A massive night. A crew like no other. The #38 Shell V-Power Mustang is ready to race,” read a social media post from the team.

Kostecki’s Saturday non-start dropped him to ninth in the standings, 66 points below the Finals Series cut-line. His best hope is therefore a win in today’s 250km race.

Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood is in a similar scenario following a fuel tank leak in the Saturday race. He’s 10th in the standings and 71 points below the cut-off.