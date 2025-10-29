Pit pundit Jack Perkins reported on the TV broadcast that a crew member had been struck by a go-jack placed under Bryce Fullwood’s Camaro during a stop.

Footage has since emerged online, published by content creator Aaron Boundy, of the moment the incident occurred.

Fullwood had pitted following a spin at the first chicane in which he clouted the barriers, and was reporting an issue with the right-front of the car as well as a loose item in the cabin.

A communication breakdown meant Fullwood was not aware that go-jacks were placed under the rear wheels to spin the car from the pit bay into the garage.

When the car was dropped from its air jacks, Fullwood accelerated and flicked the metal jack towards the mechanics behind the car.

One fell to the ground as a result of being struck on the foot and hobbled into the garage, where they were quickly attended to by team and medical staff.

The footage shows TV reporter Riana Crehan, a trained nurse, also offering support.

While the video suggests a potential broken leg, the mechanic was soon cleared of serious injury, returned to action during subsequent pit stops and is back at work this week.

Fullwood went on to finish two laps down in 21st place, capping a difficult weekend that began with a crash at the beach chicane during Friday practice.

“Unfortunately, the car’s a little bit bent after my crash on Friday which has made it a little bit challenging for us this weekend,” he surmised at the end of the Sunday race.

“We qualified really well in 12th, and then I unfortunately made an error in the race and locked the right front side which is the bent side of the car and hit Will Davison so I’m really sorry to him and his crew. Turned him around and got a pit lane drive-through.

“There wasn’t a safety car for us to catch back up. A race to forget for us, but I feel like there was a lot of positives even with a bent car this weekend.

“So, I’m excited to get it all fixed up and see what we can do at Sandown in a few weeks.”

Fullwood faces an uncertain future following news that Cam Hill will take his place at BJR next year.

The BJR squad took its second podium of the season on Sunday, with Andre Heimgartner adding to the third-place result scored by Fullwood at Symmons Plains back in May.