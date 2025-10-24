Fullwood climbed awkwardly over the final element of the beachside chicane and lost control of the #14 Brad Jones Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

The right rear corner of the car tagged the outside tyre barrier, sending the nose of the car into the concrete.

Fullwood parked up and the red flag was drawn with 14 minutes and 24 seconds remaining in Practice 2.

The driver of the #14 reported a gearbox issue, which meant the car was put on a flat-bed truck and taken away from the scene of the wreck.

“I’m sure it looked quite spectacular,” said Fullwood.

“Fortunately I had the nice cushion of the tyres there. I’m fine, obviously the race car is a bit worse for wear. Certainly not ideal here on Friday, but shit happens sometimes.

“Every year we get faster and faster and faster. We’re even faster entering there now. If the car is not four wheels off the ground, you’re slow through here now.

“The problem is, when the car is off the ground you can’t control it. I just got a little bit loose while it was off the ground and I was a passenger, I can’t do much about it.”

At the time of the red flag, Grove Racing’s Matt Payne led fellow Ford driver Brodie Kostecki for Dick Johnson Racing.

Practice 1 pace setter Will Brown was third for Triple Eight Race Engineering ahead of Kai Allen (Grove Racing) and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United).