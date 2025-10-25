Murray clouted the wall at the exit of the beach chicane on lap 18 of 85, shortly after the race’s first Safety Car period.

The SCT Motorsport Camaro of Jaxon Evans also took damage in the incident, collecting a wheel that had flown off the Erebus entry.

“That was a bit of a weird one to be honest,” said Murray.

“I came out of the beach chicane and felt like something in the right-rear let go. Apparently, the tyre came off the bead or something like that.

“I was a bit of a passenger from there on and collected both sides of the fence.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of damage to the car. The boys have got to dig in tonight, I feel sorry for them, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

DRAMA ON THE BEACH CHICANE 😱 We have the second bp pulse Safety Car of the weekend!#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/ypwB5FXanm — Supercars (@supercars) October 25, 2025

Evans pitted for repairs and later rejoined the race.

“It’s a tough break for the guys once again, we can’t seem to catch a break,” he said.

“I don’t think anything really went wrong for Cooper in front but once he tagged the wall, I couldn’t avoid anything.

“There was obviously the wheel and then him going left. I picked right but obviously caught that wheel that was not on his car anymore, so it plucked my right-front out.”