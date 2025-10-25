Kostecki’s brutal head-on hit with the Turn 2 barrier moved the concrete blocks behind the tyre wall, encroaching on a popular area for photographers.

While Kostecki walked away from the crash, a Supercars spokesperson has confirmed four were injured and have been transferred to hospital.

“Following Brodie Kostecki’s high-speed crash into a tyre wall during Saturday’s Qualifying Session, Supercars can confirm that four photographers required medical attention,” they said.

“Two photographers sustained ankle injuries, one suffered an elbow injury, and a fourth received a head injury.

“All four are alert, talking, very stable, and will be transported to hospital for further assessment. All are in a stable condition.

“Motorsport Australia has implemented changes to photographer access in that area for the remainder of the event.

“Supercars extends its thanks to the volunteers, officials and medical crews for their swift and professional response.”

Kostecki’s Mustang has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s action, with an offsite repair effort to determine whether it returns on Sunday.