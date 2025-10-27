The penalty compounds a horror weekend for the squad and has dumped it behind Brad Jones Racing to seventh in the teams’ championship standings.

While Motorsport Australia is yet to release an official stewards’ summary on the matter, it’s understood the team refilled its fuel towers during the Sunday race.

Rule 26.6.1.6 prohibits refilling the rigs during any race of 260km or less. Refilling the tower creates more head pressure and therefore a greater flow rate.

The team accepted the penalty for the breach, which came after an all-night repair effort on its #38 Brodie Kostecki Mustang following a heavy crash in Saturday qualifying.

Kostecki finished 11th in the Sunday race while teammate Will Davison was 20th after being spun by Bryce Fullwood on the second lap.

The results leave Kostecki 10th in the drivers’ standings and eliminated from title contention, while Davison is 19th.

Speaking following the race on Sunday, DJR CEO David Noble said there’s still plenty to fight for in the final two events of the season.

“We’re not going to turn up our toes. We’re out of the Finals but not out of contention,” said Noble.

“After Brodie Kostecki’s crash on Saturday the team put in a herculean effort, at home in the workshop and also at the track, to give him a crack on Sunday.

“It was a reflection of what this team is and what it stands for.

“We have plenty of learnings to carry through the rest of the championship. There are still opportunities for us to put a good package together and race at the front.”