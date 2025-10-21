It marks a return for the sponsor that supported Erebus’ then Brodie Kostecki-driven entry to victory at last year’s event.

The revised colours will be worn by Kostecki’s replacement Cooper Murray, who heads to the Gold Coast following a fourth-placed finish at the Bathurst 1000.

“It’s fantastic to have Hope Energy back with us on the streets of Surfers Paradise,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Last year’s win with Brodie was a highlight, and with Cooper’s recent form, we’re confident we can keep that rolling.”

Supercars rookie Murray is among a host of drivers hoping to mix it with the Finals Series contenders on the Gold Coast this weekend.

“The Gold Coast track is always a challenge, but it’s one I’m really looking forward to and hopefully we can bring home a surfboard this weekend,” he said.