Stewart, 21, will be promoted into the seat currently filled by Jack Le Brocq, who was announced on Wednesday to be switching back to Matt Stone Racing.

The news follows Super2 regular Stewart’s impressive run on debut in the Enduro Cup as co-driver to Murray, which netted seventh at The Bend 500 and fourth at the Bathurst 1000.

“Jobe has earned this opportunity,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“He’s been part of the Erebus family for a long time and has developed into a complete driver through hard work and consistency.

“His results in Super2 and his performances across the endurance season showed he’s ready to take the next step.

“We’re really proud to see another of our Academy drivers progress all the way to the main game, that’s what the program is all about.”

Mount Gambier-based Stewart has been part of the Erebus Academy program since he was 13 years old and has climbed through the Toyota 86, Super3 and Super2 ladder system.

“It’s been a long journey to get here, but one I’ve loved every step of the way,” said Stewart.

“Erebus has been my home since I was a kid and to now be stepping into the #9 Camaro full-time is something really special.

“From 86s to Super3 and Super2, the Academy and the team has given me every opportunity to learn and grow, both on and off the track.

“I’ve learned a lot working alongside Cooper this season too and I can’t wait to hit the ground running next year.”

Erebus owner Betty Klimenko hailed Stewart’s progression as proof of the academy program’s merit.

“When we created the Erebus Academy, it wasn’t about ticking a box, it was about building a genuine pathway for young people in motorsport,” Klimenko said.

“Jobe’s journey is the perfect example of what can happen when you give someone the opportunity and the support to grow.

“I’ve watched him come through every stage of this team and to now see him moving into a full-time seat is incredibly rewarding.

“It’s proof that what we’re building is working and that the future of Erebus, and the sport, is in good hands.”

The pairing of Stewart and Murray, 24, will likely give Erebus the youngest combination on the grid.

“I’ve known Jobe for a few years now and watched him come through the ranks. He’s fast, switched on and a great teammate,” said Murray.

“We worked really well together this year and I think we’ll push each other in the right way next season.

“It’s going to be exciting to be part of one of the youngest driver pairings on the grid and I know the whole team will be behind us, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can all achieve together next year.”