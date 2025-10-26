Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney booked their places on Saturday – the former courtesy of winning the opening 250km leg and the second based on points.

Matthew Payne, Cam Waters, Will Brown, Kai Allen and Thomas Randle also locked themselves in with the results of today’s race.

Anton De Pasquale, Ryan Wood and Brodie Kostecki are therefore the three eliminated.

Points for the top seven will be reset – with bonuses applied – ahead of the Semi-Final at Sandown next month.

Championship points at end of Gold Coast 500